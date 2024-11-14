The Federal
Children's day special: 12 years old, autistic, but that doesn't stop this swimming champ

14 Nov 2024 8:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-14 02:30:31  )Ragavi M

Lakshay Krishna Kumar, a 12-year-old autistic child, has been recognised by the World Records Union and has also made it to the Asia Book of Records.


