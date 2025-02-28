Bengaluru's HAL Airport to reopen? What BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says

Stating that Bengaluru needs the reopening of the HAL Airport, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday (February 28) said the Union government would work on it when the Parliament Session begins on March 10.

Till 2008, HAL Airport served Bengaluru’s commercial flight operations. Later, a new airport – Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) started operations and is in use now with two terminals.

Now, HAL Airport, which is operated by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is used for VIP flights including Prime Minister's.

The talk of reopening HAL Airport comes amid the Karnataka government's plans to build a second airport, a new one, either in Nelamangala or Kanakapura Road to serve the city.

What Surya said

While the KIA is located about 35 kilometres from Bengaluru, in Devanahalli, the HAL Airport, is in the city, about 13 kilometres from the state Secretariat building Vidhana Soudha.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Surya said urban experts in Bengaluru are supporting the reopening of HAL Airport.

“Once Parliament Session begins from March 10, we will work towards reopening of the HAL Airport. I am glad this demand is finding support from urban experts in Bengaluru. Bengaluru needs this and more!” he wrote.

On Wednesday, he told Deccan Herald that a meeting of all stakeholders will be held in Delhi in the second week of March to discuss the reopening of HAL Airport.

“A meeting of all stakeholders will be held in Delhi in March second week. It will be headed by the civil aviation minister and include stakeholders like Airports Authority of India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL)," Surya said.

'Will create revenue stream for HAL'

“It will create a commercial airport facility in the heart of the city and augment BIAL’s capacity. It will also create a revenue stream for HAL and additional revenue for BIAL…. BIAL is keen and so is HAL. The civil aviation minister (K Rammohan Naidu) is also keen to get this addressed," he added.

The Bengaluru South MP said the HAL Airport will help those who visit the city for business. “People visiting Bengaluru for business can finish their work in the CBD (Central Business District) or areas close to Whitefield and leave immediately.”