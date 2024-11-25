Bengaluru DySP charged with 'stripping' Bhovi Corp scam accused, abetting her suicide

A Bengaluru police officer, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of a suspect in the Bhovi Development Corporation scam, has now been charged with stripping the woman during the inquiry, demanding a bribe of ₹25 lakh and humiliating her in front of others.

Deputy superintendent of police Kanakalakshmi has been charged in the case of abetting the suicide of S Jeeva, a 33-year-old Bengaluru business woman, who is reportedly a suspect in the alleged Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam.

Jeeva used to supply wood materials to the corporation and some money had been transferred to her account which had prompted the investigation against her, said police officials to the media.

Suicide note

S Jeeva, who had a wood material shop in Peenya in Bengaluru, was also a lawyer by profession. She was found hanging at her residence last Friday (November 22) after she returned from a CID inquiry related to the Bhovi Development Corporation scam at the police station. However, Jeeva had left a 11-page suicide note accusing the DSP Kanakalakshmi of harassing her.

According to the FIR registered by the police, after a complaint was made by Jeeva’s sister, Sangeetha S, the Karnataka High Court had allowed the CID to question S Jeeva over video conferencing between November 14 and November 23. But the CID ordered her to appear in person.

The FIR noted that the CID DySP made Jeeva remove her clothes and undergarments and asked her whether she was carrying cyanide. “She [DySP] mentally harassed Jeeva and asked her to die,” the complainant alleged.

The harassment continued for the next few days. According to the FIR, the DSP visited S Jeeva at her shop and humiliated her in front of her employees.

Banashankari police has booked the DySP under section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and also section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are underway into the case.

Bhovi Development Corporation scam

The Bhovi Development Corporation scam reportedly occurred in 2021–22 and involved bureaucrats and middlemen allegedly swindling large shares of loans under a job scheme for Bhovi community members. Three FIRs were filed, one each in Siddapura, Doddaballapur and Kalagi but the case was subsequently transferred to the CID in 2023.