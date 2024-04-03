Bengaluru road rage viral video: Two bikers arrested for abusing, threatening family in car

After a video of a shocking road rage incident in Bengaluru went viral, police have arrested two men for harassing and threatening a family that was travelling in a car on Sunday night (March 31).

In the video shared on X (Twitter), three men on a scooter are seen chasing a car and trying to open the car’s door even as a woman is recording the shocking incident and calls the police for help.

“He is abusing me and trying to open the door. They are punching the vehicle. Please help,” the woman says in the video.

A family of four was travelling in the car and the three men chased them over a wrong indicator.

According to police, Saunak Ghose, a private company employee was driving the car. Ghose’s wife, their one-year-old baby, and Ghose’s mother-in-law were in the car at the time of the incident.

The whole incident was recorded by his wife, Ghose told police.

“At around 9.15 pm at the Hosur Road signal, three people on a scooter cut us off and said indicator or something like that,” Ghose was quoted as saying in Deccan Herald.

“I didn’t understand it. They then swerved the scooter and blocked our car. They banged on the car windows. As the traffic opened up, I moved away, but they continued to follow us,” he added.

“My wife called the police control room, and when the suspects saw the Hoysala vehicle, they moved away,” Ghose said.

After a complaint was filed at the Madiwala police station, police traced the two men – identified as Jagannath, 23 years, and Tejas, 26, and arrested them. Police said they were riding under the influence of alcohol.

The arrested duo accused Ghose of making “lewd” gestures towards them and said it was the reason they chased them.