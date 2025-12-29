Newlywed Bengaluru couple die 2 days apart, 1,000 km away from each other

Tragedy came twice for a newlywed couple, when the husband, Suraj Shivanna (36), died by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a hotel in Nagpur on Saturday (December 27). His death was preceded by his wife, Ganavi (26)’s suicide in Bengaluru just two days prior.

Following the wife’s death, her family filed a case against Suraj for allegedly driving her to end her life, along with allegations of dowry harassment.

Also read: Noida dowry death: All 4 accused held; family recalls 9 years of torture, demands

Apart from Suraj, his mother, who accompanied him on the journey to Nagpur over 1,000 km away, also attempted suicide and now remains in a critical condition.

The marital dispute

The couple was married on October 29 in Bengaluru. While on their honeymoon in Sri Lanka, their trip was cut short after a dispute that escalated to arguments, forcing them to return to Bengaluru soon after.

Ganavi’s parents took her to her maternal home after she reportedly faced ‘harassment and rejection’ from her in-laws. As per reports, her relatives claimed she resisted divorce over concerns for the family’s honour, despite enduring humiliation from her in-laws.

Also read: 5-year-old guards dead father, unconscious mother in forest all night, seeks help in morning

Last Tuesday, Ganavi attempted suicide and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brain dead. She was kept on ventilator support, but passed away two days later.

Fear of backlash

Ganavi’s family alleged dowry harassment by Suraj and his family, and staged protests in front of their home demanding their arrest.

According to reports, Suraj and his mother, Jayanti, travelled to Nagpur, where they stayed in a hotel to avoid prying eyes and further scrutiny. This was where Suraj was found dead, as his mother still fights for her life in a local hospital.

Also read: IAS officer's daughter dies by suicide in Guntur

Suraj’s brother Sanjay Shivanna informed Nagpur police of the suicide attempts. Suraj’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and authorities in both Karnataka and Maharashtra are investigating the case.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help, please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)