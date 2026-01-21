Bengaluru hop-on hop-off double-decker bus service launched; check route, price, timings

The Karnataka government on Wednesday (January 21) launched a London-style Hop-On Hop-Off bus service (Ambaari Double Decker) in Bengaluru to showcase the city’s iconic landmarks.

Operated by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the Bengaluru Double Decker City Tour (guided tour) offers a curated circular route covering the city’s cultural centres, historic monuments, government buildings, parks, and sports venues.

On its website, KSTDC urged tourists to experience Bengaluru “like never before from the top deck”.

“Enjoy a comfortable, panoramic journey through the city’s most iconic landmarks, blending heritage, modern life, and natural beauty in one unforgettable tour,” KSTDC said.

Here is all you need to know about Bengaluru’s Hop-On Hop-Off service.

Starting point: Ravindra Kalakshetra

Start and end time: Starts at 10:30 AM. Last bus at 8 PM

Ticket price: Three buses operate daily, and the ticket per person is Rs 180 (plus taxes)

How to book tickets: Tickets can be bought at Ravindra Kalakshetra and also on KSTDC website. For more details you can call +91 80 4334 4334

Bengaluru Double Decker City Tour route highlights

Cultural & heritage landmarks

Ravindra Kalakshetra – A prestigious centre for theatre, music, and classical arts

Town Hall – A historic civic landmark with colonial-era architecture

Government Museum – One of India’s oldest museums, showcasing history and archaeology

Visvesvaraya Museum – Interactive science and technology exhibits

Nature & leisure

Cubbon Park – The green lung of Bengaluru, spread across lush landscapes

Queens Road & Cubbon Road – Scenic tree-lined heritage avenues

Administration & Governance

BBMP Corporation Office – Civic administration headquarters

High Court of Karnataka – Iconic red neo-Gothic structure

Vidhana Soudha – Symbol of Karnataka’s democracy and pride

Vikasa Soudha & MS Building – Major government office complexes

Sports and modern Bengaluru

Sree Kanteerava Stadium – Major athletic and football venue

M Chinnaswamy Stadium – International cricket stadium

UB City – Premium lifestyle, business, and cultural hub

Complete route (circular loop)

Ravindra Kalakshetra → Town Hall → Corporation → Hudson Circle → Kasturba Road →

Kanteerava Stadium → Vittal Mallya Road → UB City → Government Museum →

Visvesvaraya Museum → Anil Kumble Circle → Cubbon Park → Queens Road →

Chinnaswamy Stadium → Cubbon Road → Minsk Square → General Post Office →

Utility Building → Dr. BR Ambedkar Road → Bar Council → High Court →

Vidhana Soudha → Vikasa Soudha → M.S. Building → K.R. Circle → Nrupathunga Road →

Back to Ravindra Kalakshetra



