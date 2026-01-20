Mysuru silk sarees: Women queue up at 4 am outside KSIC showroom

Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) The demand for authentic Mysuru silk drew women to the KSIC showroom from as early as 4 am on Monday, even though the store opens at 10 am.

Priced between Rs 25,000 and over Rs 3 lakh, the saris are prized not for their cost, but for their "quality and heritage".

KSIC’s Mysuru silk carries the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, ensuring purity, while each zari sari bears a unique code and hologram to guarantee authenticity, officials said.

"KSIC is the only organisation in the country overseeing the entire silk production process—from reeling cocoons to weaving silk fabrics of various shades and designs—all under one roof. We use only high-quality natural silk and 100 per cent pure gold zari," the corporation notes on its website.

According to Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation, the zari never tarnishes and retains its sheen even after years of use.

The showroom, on Kempegowda Road, issued tokens to those in the queue, allowing only one sari per customer.

On Saturdays, the showroom stocks around 50 saris, which are usually sold out by Monday morning.

Last week, it had 60 saris. "Barring a few high-priced ones, the rest were sold out," a KSIC official told PTI.

Social media captured the frenzy, with user Rakesh Krishnan Simha posting a video of the long queue, highlighting the ongoing shortage—or more precisely, the supply shortfall—of GI-tagged Mysuru silk saris.

"KSIC holds the official production and GI-tagged rights for pure Mysuru silk," Simha noted.

For many women, buying a silk sari at the showroom is not just a purchase—it is a cherished tradition, a statement of heritage, and a testament to Bengaluru’s enduring love for timeless craftsmanship. PTI

