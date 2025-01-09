Naxalites’ surrender in Karnataka draws criticism over publicity

A prominent cultural thinker in Karnataka, Banajagere Jayaprakash, has denounced the way some fellow civil society members have sought to gain publicity over the surrender of six Naxalites.

“Let us not use this moment for self-promotion or to renew our social reputation,” he said in a letter circulating on social media. “Competing to claim credit for their surrender, as if it were a trophy won in a match, is shameless behaviour.”

Jayaprakash is a poet, cultural thinker, critic, columnist, translator and activist for public causes. Hailing from a tribal farming family, he has played an active role in people-centric movements. He won the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Book Award in 2008. He has also received deaths from Hindu fringe elements for his social reformist views.

Also Read: With core issues unaddressed, can Karnataka truly be free of Naxalism?

The surrender episode

On Wednesday, six Naxalites, four of them women from impoverished families, surrendered to the police in Chikkamagaluru district.

After that, the Maoists were presented before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence in Bengaluru. The Naxalites were then again taken back to Chikkamagaluru, about 240 km away.

The entire episode triggered criticism from progressive groups in the state. Some say moving them back and forth was unnecessary. Jayaprakash’s criticism is more about the way some fellow activists tried to corner credit for bringing the Naxalites to the democratic mainstream.

A frank letter

Currently, Jayaprakash is a member of the Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee, which oversees the surrender process. Its other members are advocate KP Sripal and journalist Parvateesh Bilidale̤.

"At this moment of surrender, let us remember that we are merely incidental. None of us are prophets or Jayaprakash Narayan,” he said in his open letter to like-minded activist friends.

“These Naxalites have not returned to the mainstream due to our philosophical teachings or because they realized their ideological errors. It is the circumstances created by their hardships and police operations that compelled them to surrender. Even if we had asked them to wait a few months ago, they would not have waited; now, if we ask them to return, they will not go back.”

‘No publicity, please!

He went on: “We must act as representatives of civil society, not puppets dancing to the police directions. Our opportunism should not amuse the police officers.

“This moment of helplessness for the weary fighters who have strayed and returned to the path of democracy should not become a stage for grandstanding or publicity stunts. As for me, I choose to remain silent and observe from a distance.”

Also Read: Surrendered Naxals expose the futility of violence

Jayapraakash opens his heart

Speaking to The Federal, Jayaprakash explained why he is upset.

"Ours is a Naxal Surrender Committee, and we must operate within the scope of responsibilities assigned to us,” he said. “Some groups and individuals claim to have persuaded and brought the former Naxalites themselves, leveraging their personal connections.

“No one should take undue advantage of the surrender process. The Naxalites had a genuine desire to join the mainstream, and the government facilitated that opportunity. As mediators, we have fulfilled the responsibilities entrusted to us."

‘Maintain dignity’

The letter – which does not name anyone -- ends with a call to maintain dignity and responsibility in handling such sensitive situations, warning against reducing the process to a competition for recognition.