Ballari flares up again as BJP leaders’ ‘model house’ gutted in fire

Less than a month after violence over the installation of banners involving the supporters of two state MLAs from the rival Congress and the BJP in Karnataka’s Ballari resulted in one death, a fire has renewed the local political tension. Eight youths have been taken into custody in connection with the case, including two from Mumbai, the police said.

Model house worth Rs 4 crore gutted

It was reported that a modern summer-friendly 'model house' belonging to BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy and his friend B Sriramulu, a former state minister from the saffron party, worth about Rs 4 crore at Rukmanamma Chengareddy Layout on Ballari city outskirts, was destroyed in a fire that broke out on Friday (January 23) night. Janardhana's camp alleged that supporters of N Bharat Reddy, the local (Ballari City) Congress MLA, was behind the act.

Fire officials rushed to the spot and doused the blaze soon after the news broke, while police officers inspected it. Since the location is not well-developed, there are no CCTV cameras or security guards located in the vicinity. It was learnt that many people were moving in and out of the place around the time of the fire.

Cops take 8 youths into custody

The police took into custody eight youths, including two minors, in connection with the incident at G-Square Layout, which is a large residential project measuring 100 acres. As the accused were questioned, the police suspected that they had gone to make reels and set the house on fire by pouring petrol on it.

Ballari Superintendent of Police (SP) Suman Pennekar, who took over amid the disturbance and the suspension of her predecessor, Pavan Nejjur, after the January 1 clashes over the banners, confirmed that a complaint about the incident was received at Ballari Rural Police Station around 10 pm on Friday (January 23). A civil engineer named Rizwan, who is in charge of the layout, filed the complaint.

Speaking to the media, the SP said, "A total of eight people have been detained in connection with the incident. Two of them are minors, and two are from Mumbai. According to the initial investigation, they did not commit this act with any political motive. It is suspected that while they were making reels and busy doing photoshoots on the first floor, the fire started from a cigarette." Forensic examinations were also underway at the site.

Ballari SP Suman Pennekar with other police officers investigating outside a model house of local BJP leaders which was gutted in a fire on January 23, 2026, night.

Janardhana, who is in Bengaluru for the state’s special legislative session, discussed the incident with Pennekar over the phone.

Fire not accidental, says BJP

The BJP was not convinced by the SP’s words and claimed that the fire was not a stray incident. G Somashekara Reddy, who was the MLA of Ballari City before Bharat and is a brother of Janardhana, alleged that the house’s windows were smashed to pour petrol and also hurl petrol bombs inside.

The latest incident reignites the political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the BJP, which began during the banner-related violence. The clashes of January 1 took place outside the residence of Janardhana Reddy after his supporters objected to putting up banners for an event by the supporters of Bharat, and things turned worse when the BJP leader’s followers allegedly tore them down.

In the melee that ensued, a Congress worker received a fatal bullet wound after guns were fired. The BJP subsequently took to the streets and alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to kill Janardhana.

The Opposition party has also linked the house fire incident with Bharat’s alleged threat that he would burn down Ballari, fuelling its tirade against the state’s ruling party.

“Recently, the Congress MLA had said that he would set fire to Janardhana Reddy's house when a banner was displayed. As evidence of that incident, a model house belonging to our family has now been set on fire,” Somashekhara alleged, saying it was an act of the Congress.

Speaking about the gutted house, Somasekhara said it was built to show potential buyers.

The model house was not made of just bricks and cement, but in a style that would be suitable to make living in the harsh weather of Ballari suitable.

To combat intense heat and dry weather, the structure was made with ‘convective micro-climate’ technology, which ensured a naturally cool atmosphere inside it, irrespective of the outside temperature. The outer walls were specially designed to prevent excess heat from entering, while thick sunshades were installed on the windows, blocking direct sunlight.

The house also has a raised garden in its north-east corner, which served as an 'air filter' that cooled the hot air that blew into the house.

Officials under pressure

The fire incident has also posed a challenge to Ballari district administration, which has been tasked with maintaining law and order in the area. The police, which has seen major shuffles following the January 1 clashes, called in the officials to determine whether the fire at the model house was accidental or intentional.

Police security has also been increased in Ballari, as tension prevailed in the area, and chances of fresh clashes between the supporters of the two parties not ruled out.

(This article was first published in The Federal Karnataka)