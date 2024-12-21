Amid disappearing history, Karnataka grasps with poor tourism inflow

Karnataka is home to the second largest number of Centrally-protected monuments but their steady encroachment and vandalization are only one of the reasons why it is failing to attract tourists despite its many attractions.

The shortcomings in the tourism sector, the absence of connectivity, the lack of sustained marketing, and the poor facilities for visitors at some of the popular sites are other factors that are causing efforts to increase tourist traffic.

A new tourism policy

But the Karnataka government is nevertheless determined, with a new tourism policy that will be in place till 2029, to boost domestic tourist visits from about 28 crore to 48 crore and foreign tourist arrivals from 4 lakh to 20 lakh.

Officials, however, admit that plenty of challenges need to be overcome.

The government recently hinted at a hike in the entry fee for foreign tourists to the Mysore Palace from Rs.100 to Rs.1,000. The decision offers hints at the state’s approach to tourism, which so far prioritized short-term revenue gain and long-term sustainable growth.

Karnataka’s tourism potential

Karnataka has a 320-km coastline which boasts pristine beaches, UNESCO World Heritage sites and ancient architectural monuments such as at Halebeed, Belur and Somnathpur.

“But Karnataka has still not fully harnessed its tourism potential and branded itself in the global market,” regrets a senior official of the tourism department.

Karnataka did not figure among the top 10 states in India that received the highest inflow of foreign tourists in 2022. Neither monument in the state figured in the top 10 list of sites frequented by international tourists.

Deccan Sultanate

While the Taj Mahal in Agra attracted 3.96 lakh foreign tourists in 2022-23, about 1.58 lakh foreigners visited Hampi, known for its medieval ruins. Only 5,689 foreign tourists visited Somanathapura temple near Mysuru.

“This is why Karnataka is urging the Centre to include the Deccan Sultanate monuments in the World Heritage tag list,” said an official.

Officials attribute failure of sustained marketing and absence of connectivity as the reasons for Karnataka's inability to tap its tourism potential.

Monuments on the decay

“To make matters worse, the facilities for visitors are abysmal. Good accommodation is critical. The UNESCO World Heritage site of Pattadakal and the adjoining sites Badami and Aihole, for instance, do not have decent choices for accommodation,” says a former tourism official.

Despite Bengaluru being a technological hub, Karnataka has not made it visible on digital platforms or developed mobile applications to help visitors curate an itinerary or navigate around the state, the official said.

The encroached, vandalized or destroyed protected monuments that are a vital part of Karnataka’s rich heritage pose a challenge to capitalize on this region’s cultural, religious and natural heritage.

Death blows to history

Authorities seem to be helpless in preserving 844 monuments that come under the Department of Archaeology, Museums and heritage (DAMH) in the state.

With 506 historical structures, Karnataka is home to the second largest number of Centrally-protected monuments under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) after Uttar Pradesh.

According to ASI sources, 48 of the 506 monuments in Karnataka have been encroached. Some monuments have disappeared due to encroachment.

Unending human encroachment

According to historian Aayazuddin Patel, there were more than 120 historical monuments in and around Kalaburagi city. Of this, 22 are protected monuments. Most monuments are in a dilapidated condition or have collapsed.

In Vijayapura, 78 of the 92 Adil Shahi monuments have been encroached upon.

Dr HM Siddanagoudar, a former Director (Museums) in the department of archaeology, attributes the growth of towns to unending encroachment.

Hungry for investment in tourism

“Years ago, these monuments were outside the town limits. Now with the growth of towns, these monuments are inside the town and people have encroached on them years ago,” he said.

He said the ancient monuments of Aihole in Bagalkot district face threats from human settlements as governments are unable to find suitable land to relocate 942 families numbering around 5,000 living in and round 122 protected temples and monuments.

Karnataka is now eying investments of Rs.1,500 crore in the tourism sector. The tourism department is set to promote 24 themes approved by the cabinet in October.

Wooing foreign tourists

According to tourism minister HK Patil, Karnataka wants to attract 20 lakh foreign tourists a year and break into the top five Indian states in this category.

As part of this ambitious endeavor, it has been planned to develop and promote gastronomy trails by collaborating with the Karnataka Wine Board to develop a wine tourism package.

There will also be collaboration with the Coffee Board of India to develop Karnataka as India’s leading coffee tourism destination.

Planned attractions

“The idea is to create a high-quality tourist-centric ecosystem by bringing together private and public sector stakeholders with nine focus areas,” Patil says.

The tourism department has envisaged an ambitious plan to monetize 680 acres of land to promote tourism and to attract projects worth Rs.7,800 crores under the PPP model.

The idea is to develop 30 tourist destinations under a one-district-one-project scheme and develop facilities such as a night market, an artisan village, illumination of monuments, sound and light shows, food trails, live music venues, and cultural performances to encourage tourists to stay overnight.

An underground tunnel

Karnataka hopes to develop 50 land, water and air-based adventure tourism destinations.

The state is also looking to make the most of the abandoned mining areas and sites by developing and promoting them as tourist destinations as part of ‘mining tourism’ on the lines of South Africa.

Meanwhile, a team of experts tracing early human habitations in the forests of Sandur in Ballari district recently stumbled upon a 200-year-old one-kilometre tunnel from the British era. There are many big and small caves in Sandur's forest. This will be included as a potential mining tourism destination.

Protection for monuments

Karnataka told the Centre to notify 210 additional monuments in the state as protected monuments.

At present there are 848 monuments protected by the Karnataka Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1961. This is on top of the 609 monuments protected by the ASI.