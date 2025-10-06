Deadly accident on Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway kills two

The new Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, which is still partially operational, has once again stormed headlines for the wrong reasons. On Monday (October 6) evening, a deadly accident took place on the highway, resulting in two deaths.

More than 10 people sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospitals in Bangarpet, KGF and Kolar in Karnataka, according to a local news channel. The accident occurred in an area under the jurisdiction of the Bangarpet Police Station.

Tempo collides with ambulance

It is learnt that a tempo collided with an ambulance, in which the drivers of both vehicles died. They were identified as Vikram Pal, who was driving the ambulance, and Shivaraj, who was at the wheel of the tempo, local reports said.

The tempo was carrying 15 members of a catering service from Bengaluru. More than 10 of them were injured.

Superintendent of Police for the Kolar region, Shivanshu Rajput, rushed to the spot along with other officials. The bodies of the deceased were recovered.

Two-wheelers banned

A few months ago, the Kolar District Police banned movement of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors on certain stretches of the highway that pass through the district in view of the growing number of fatal accidents.

More than 15 deaths were reported in more than 10 incidents in the past many months. The National Highways Authority of India issued a circular in March this year to prohibit two-wheelers on the expressway, but violations continued before the police took strict measures.