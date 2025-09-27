Five killed, one injured as Thar crashes into divider on Delhi–Gurugram expressway

Five people were killed and one person critically injured after their Thar rammed into a divider on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway early Saturday (September 27), police said.

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained.

Speeding vehicle loses control

According to police, the accident occurred near Exit 9 of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway when the driver of the speeding vehicle lost control and crashed into the divider.

Five people, including three women and two men, died on the spot, while another man was admitted to a private hospital with serious injuries.

All six occupants had reportedly travelled from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram for some work.

Identities yet to be confirmed

A team from Sector 40 police station rushed to the scene and rushed all six to the hospital, where doctors declared five of them dead, while one is being treated in the hospital.

"The deceased and injured are yet to be identified. The Thar, registered in Uttar Pradesh, has been seized, and an investigation is underway," a Gurugram police spokesperson told PTI.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the Thar was left completely mangled.

