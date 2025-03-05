SP MLA Abu Azmi’s son Farhan booked after clash with locals in Goa

Calangute police have registered a case against Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi’s son Farhan Azmi and a number of Goan locals over a clash that occurred around 11 pm near Newton Super Market in Candolim, Goa, on Monday (March 3) night. The public altercation was apparently sparked by a minor traffic rule violation by Farhan, which he has denied.

According to a Calangute police release, “Since the individuals involved were fighting in a public place, disturbing public peace and causing affray, a state-initiated complaint was filed by PSI Paresh Sinari of Calangute police station.”

Farhan’s wife, actress Ayesha Takia, took to social media to allege that “Goan goons” harassed her husband and child in their car in Goa and claimed the “hatred for Maharashtra has reached unbelievable heights in Goa”.

The incident

According to police reports, Farhan’s Mercedes SUV was stopped in the middle of the road near Newton Super Market in Candolim by Goan locals. In videos circulating online, two women can be seen approaching the car from the front, with one of them screaming, “Where are you going?” in Hindi, followed by expletives.

The Panaji police control room (PCR) received a call at 11.12 pm on Monday regarding the fight, say police reports. The police said Farhan, his son, and driver were travelling in their Mercedes SUV and when they took a turn near the supermarket, two locals who were in a vehicle behind them got into an argument with Farhan, claiming that his car took a turn without using the indicator while changing lanes.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Farhan claimed he was the one who called the police and said he did not take out his licensed gun from his bag, as a local woman has alleged. He said since he had the gun with him, he had to declare it to the police, which was misconstrued as a threat. He claimed that he did not flout any traffic rules either, and his indicator signal was shown.

He further claimed that one of the locals said, “You Maharashtrians…you roam with such big cars and don’t give [a] signal” and allegedly refused to listen to Farhan when he tried to clarify that he did use the indicator. After that person banged on the door of the car and turned the mirror upside down, he got out and chased him. Farhan then called the PCR at 11.08 pm after noticing the burgeoning crowd. Fearing for his son’s safety, he locked him in the car and got into the police van, surrounded by a huge crowd of locals.

Calangute police register case against both parties

The police escorted the parties concerned to the police station but both sides refused to file complaints. They were also sent to the District Hospital Mapusa but refused the medical examination, says the police release.

The statements of all the accused were recorded by the Calangute police on Tuesday morning. A case was registered against Abu Farhan Azmi, Zeon Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, Sham and others under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is the punishment for an affray or public nuisance.

Ayesha Takia speaks up

Actress Ayesha Takia took to social media and said it was a “night of horror” for her family and alleged that the Goan locals bullied her husband and son for “being from Maharashtra and having a big car”. She added that they have “video proof” of what happened, including CCTV footage that will be shared with the authorities.

She also posted videos of the incident to her account, and claimed she had the videos with the unblurred faces of the two local women who initially stopped Farhan’s car and alleged that the “mob” of people tried to drag her husband out of the police car.

She reiterated her husband’s sentiment in his interview, with her post reading, “We are cooperating with the law enforcement agencies, and we believe in justice of the system and our Indian courts.”