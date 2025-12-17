Luthra brothers brought to Goa, to face questioning in nightclub fire case

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, were brought to Goa from Delhi on Wednesday (December 17) after being deported from Thailand in connection with the December 6 fire that killed 25 people.

Goa Police to question Luthras

The Luthras will be questioned by the Goa Police in relation to the devastating blaze at the nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, an official said.

A team of Goa Police officers, accompanied by the Luthra brothers, arrived at Manohar International Airport in Mopa, North Goa, at 10.45 am.

Also Read: Luthra brothers land in Delhi after deportation from Thailand, to be produced in court

They are likely to be taken to the Anjuna police station for questioning. The accused will also be produced before a court in Mapusa town for their regular remand, the official said.

Court grants transit remand

After the fire tragedy, the Anjuna police had registered a case against the Luthra brothers on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Luthra brothers were arrested on Tuesday (December 16) as soon as they landed in Delhi after being deported from Thailand.

Also Read: Goa nightclub fire: Bangkok court to decide Luthra brothers' deportation amid legal complexities

A court in Delhi allowed the Goa Police their two-day transit remand.

Deported from Thailand

The duo had fled to Phuket (Thailand) early on December 7, hours after the fire at their nightclub, prompting the authorities to issue an Interpol Blue Corner Notice and cancel their passports.

They were detained by Thai authorities at Phuket on December 11 following a request from the Indian government, which later coordinated with officials in Thailand to deport them under legal treaties between the two nations.

Also Read: ‘Will get lynched in Goa’: Luthra brothers tell Delhi court in nightclub fire case

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire.

(With agency inputs)