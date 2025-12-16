Luthra brothers deported from Thailand, to be taken into custody in Delhi

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people died in a massive fire, have been deported from Thailand and are currently on a flight back to India.

They are expected to land at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where a Goa police team is waiting to take them into custody. Both will be detained by Goa police upon arrival.

Luthras to face remand

The brothers are being flown back to India on an IndiGo flight and are expected to land at Delhi airport at around 1.55 pm.

Once they land in Delhi, the two will be produced before Patiala House Court, where officials will seek their transit remand. The Goa police team is expected to bring them to Goa by Tuesday (December 16) night.

Four staff members of the nightclub, including the manager, have been arrested so far. Officials from several government departments involved in issuing permits and licences to the club have also been summoned for questioning.

Ajay Gupta, a third partner in the club, was arrested in Delhi.

Fled to Thailand after tragedy

The Luthra brothers, against whom a case of culpable homicide and negligence has been registered, fled to Phuket, Thailand, just hours after the tragedy on an IndiGo flight. They were reportedly attending a wedding in Delhi when the incident occurred.

Upon learning of the fire and its likely scale, Saurabh and Gaurav are said to have contacted their office in Delhi’s Model Town, instructing staff to book flight tickets. They then returned home, collected documents, and fled the country.

The two were detained in Thailand on December 9 after stepping out of their hotel for a meal.

Sources said this brief outing alerted authorities to their presence in Phuket. Thai officials subsequently verified their identities and travel details, after which efforts began to deport them to India.

Fire safety violations

Earlier this month, a musical night at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, owned by the Luthra brothers, turned tragic when a fire broke out, killing 25 people and injuring several others.

A preliminary investigation into the tragedy has revealed widespread safety violations that turned the nightclub into a tinderbox.

Officials noted that the club lacked an emergency exit, had no functioning fire extinguishers or safety alarms, and was accessible only via a narrow road unsuitable for fire engines.

Despite repeated warnings, the management allegedly failed to rectify these safety breaches. The club was also operating without the proper permissions and licences, according to the FIR.