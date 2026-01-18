Goa murder probe widens as Russian tourist confesses to multiple killings

In an unexpected turn of events, Aleksei Leonov, who was arrested by Goa police for the murder of his live-in partner Elena Kasthanova, confessed to multiple murders during interrogation.

Kasthanova (37) was found dead on Thursday (January 15) in her rented apartment in Arambol. Her landlord discovered the body with her arms tied behind her back and her throat slit. Goa police arrested Leonov on Friday (January 16) in connection with the murder.

Leads police to second body

During his interrogation, the Russian tourist led police officials to the location of the body of another woman, Elena Vaneeva, 37, in Morjim village. Police discovered that Elena was a mutual friend of Kasthanova and Leonov. The accused confessed that he killed Vaneeva by drugging her.

However, during the interrogation, Leonov also revealed that he had killed another woman from Assam. The Goa police are verifying his claims and suspect he may have been under the influence of ‘psychotropic substances’.

Psychotropic substances are drugs that alter the brain functioning, affecting the mood and behaviour. Consumption of these drugs could lead to euphoria, sedation, and hallucinations.

Claims under verification

“During interrogation, he said that the two women who were found dead were not the only ones he had killed. We are verifying his claims and will act based on the evidence we find,” a Goa police officer told Hindustan Times.

Police said they are verifying if Leonov's confession corresponds with a suspected overdose case reported on January 14 at the Pernem Community Health Centre in Goa.