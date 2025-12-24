Indian woman killed in Canada, partner wanted for first-degree murder

An Indian woman has been murdered in Canada in a suspected act of intimate partner violence, resulting in a police investigation and search for a suspect on charges of first-degree murder.

According to a release by Toronto Police, the deceased was identified as Himanshi Khurana, according to the press release issued on Monday.

The police located the missing woman's body on Saturday in a residence, a day after the missing report in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street W. area was filed, reported the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

Warrant issued against suspect

Police have issued a warrant for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, the suspect in the case, for first-degree murder, the release said.

According to police, officers were called to the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area at around 10:40 pm on Friday following a report of a missing woman. An investigation was immediately launched to trace her whereabouts.

Victim, suspect in a relationship

The following morning, at about 6:30 am on Saturday, officers found the woman dead inside a residence, police said in a statement. The death was subsequently classified as a homicide, prompting the police Homicide Unit to take over the investigation.

Investigators said preliminary findings suggest that the victim and the suspect were known to each other. Police have released photographs of both Khurana and Ghafoori as part of efforts to locate the suspect.

No further details about the circumstances of the killing have been disclosed so far. However, Canadian broadcaster CP24 reported that the two were believed to have been in an intimate partner relationship.

Police have appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information about Ghafoori’s whereabouts to contact authorities immediately. Officers cautioned the public not to approach the suspect and to relay any tips directly to the police.

What Indian High Commission said

The Indian High Commission in Toronto on Tuesday expressed shock and deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as "tragic" and "disturbing." “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms Himanshi Khurana,” the High Commission said, extending its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

The Consulate said it has been closely following the matter over the past few days and will continue to support the family as investigations progress.

