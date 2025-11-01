Stampede at Srikakulam Venkateswara temple kills 9 devotees

At least nine people were killed in a stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (November 1). Officials said that the death toll may increasẹ.

A large number of devotees had gathered at the temple on the occasion of Kartika-masa Ekadashi. According to witnesses, the railing at the temple gave way due to the increasing pressure of the crowd, and several people fell to the ground.

Rescue teams, police and hospital staff rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to nearby government and private hospitals. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

Srikakulam District Collector Ravinder said that the administration has gained full control of the site, adding that an investigation has commenced to determine whether any security lapses occurred.

Local MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visited the site and assessed the situation.

'Overcrowding led to stampede', says CMO

“A stampede took place at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, leaving several people injured. The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment,” the Andhra Pradesh CMO stated in a post on X.

“Police rushed to the spot. State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately. He spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident. Additional police forces have been deployed to the spot,” it added.

CM Naidu expresses shock

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the stampede adding that he has instructed officials to provide swift treatment to the injured.

“The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures," said Naidu.