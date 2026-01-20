TTD to serve free meals twice daily at 56 temples nationwide from March

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to serve annadanam (free meals) twice a day at 56 temples across the country, on the lines of Tirumala, starting this March.

The annadanam programme at Tirumala was launched 40 years ago with the capacity to serve meals to 2,000 devotees. At present, the number has risen to nearly three lakh.

TTD is reportedly spending around Rs 150 crore annually on the scheme. With preparations underway to serve meals twice a day at affiliated temples, the expenditure is expected to rise further.

Ontimitta temple example

At the Ontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Kadapa district, TTD began serving annaprasadam to 1,500 devotees every day from morning to afternoon last year. An annual allocation of Rs 4.35 crore was made for the purpose. With the introduction of twice-daily meal distribution, the expenditure is set to double.

TTD is taking special measures to ensure the uninterrupted implementation of the programme at Tirumala and affiliated temples, using donations received from devotees.

“We have decided to expand the scheme as per the instructions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu,” said TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

Nithya Annadanam scheme

The Nithya Annadanam scheme was launched at Tirumala under the Endowment Scheme on April 5, 1985, by then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. Initially, meals were served to only 2,000 pilgrims.

In 1994, it was renamed the Sri Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Trust, and later in 2014, it became the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust. As pilgrim numbers and donor contributions increased, TTD expanded the programme accordingly.

Scale of operations

Currently, TTD serves annaprasadam to around 2.5 lakh devotees daily at Tirumala, Tirupati, and affiliated temples.

On regular days, 1.75 to 1.9 lakh devotees are served at Tirumala. During weekends, the number rises to 2.5 lakh, and during major festivals, it exceeds three lakh.

To sustain this, TTD uses 12 tonnes of rice and seven tonnes of vegetables daily. Additionally, 6,000 litres of milk are supplied to devotees standing in the queue lines.

