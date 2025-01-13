Days after Tirupati temple stampede, fire tragedy averted at laddu counter

A major tragedy was averted at one of the laddu counters of the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Monday (January 13) after alert staff noticed a fire caused by a short circuit.

Reports said the fire, caused by an electrical malfunction, was detected at the 47th laddu counter of the temple.

Also read | Tirupati stampede: How ‘greed’ and bad management led to tragedy



Staff reportedly noticed the fire and extinguished it. Authorities said no major damage was caused by the fire.

The incident comes in quick succession of the stampede at one of the ticket counters of the temple in which six people lost their lives and many others sustained grievous injuries.