Tirupati: Multiple sighting of leopard creates fear in residents

The residents of Tirupati have been gripped with panic over the multiple sighting of a leopard over the past three months.

The leopard was reported to have been seen in several educational institutions in the area in and around the temple city including Sri Venkateshwara Veterinary University, Sri Venkateshwara University, and Sri Venkateshwara Vedic University. These campuses are all adjacent to each other along the Alipiri-Cherlopalli road.

Leopard attracted by stray dogs

It is said that a number of stray dogs converge near the campus hostels where unused food is dumped in the open. These stray dogs, in turn, are prey for the leopard, which comes in search of them.

P Vivek, Divisional Forest Officer (Tirupati Wildlife Management Circle) said that leopards move into human habitations only in search of food. He stressed the importance of the habitat being maintained clean in order to keep the area clear of stray dogs.

Vivek felt there is no need to capture this leopard as it has not harmed any human so far. The forest officer said the leopard has carefully avoided the places where people are present. He said it is only the psychological fear that has driven the people to panic.

Forest dept to install cages

However, due to the multiple sighting of the big cat and the fear it has instilled in the residents, the forest department is thinking of installing cages across the campuses to try and capture the leopard. Once they capture it, the forest officials plan to relocate it deep into the forest.