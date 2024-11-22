Tirumala town all set to get 'modern' makeover

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to modernise the Tirumala hill town without compromising its spiritual landscape in a bid to make life easier for the millions who throng the Tirupati hill shrine.

A vision document focusing on sustainable development, enhanced mobility and improved amenities for devotees will be readied, TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao has said.

“We have roped in an expert town planner as an adviser to execute the project with technical precision,” the Deccan Chronicle quoted the TTD official as saying. A key aspect of the modernisation plan, the EO said, is traffic decongestion.

The makeover

As part of the proposed vehicular management, multi-level smart parking facilities will be integrated with real-time monitoring technologies, which will optimise parking space and streamline vehicle flow.

The town will also get pedestrian-friendly footpaths to help devotees. Older structures such as the main bus stand and cottages will be redeveloped.

“The emphasis will be on achieving energy efficiency and reducing Tirumala’s carbon footprint while preserving Tirumala’s traditional architectural elements,” Rao said. Aiming at making Tirumala, clean and green, legacy waste collected over recent years will be cleared in three months.

Spiritual slant

To provide a spiritual dimension to the makeover, the TTD will rename existing rest houses with sacred names. Around 150 sacred names are in the process of being shortlisted, said the report.

“Our vision is to make Tirumala a global benchmark among pilgrim centres,” said Rao, according to the report.