Tirupati temple: Why TTD board wants Andhra govt to cancel land allotment for Mumtaz Hotel

The newly appointed board of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), on Monday (November 18) passed a resolution asking the state government to cancel allotment of 20 acres of land near Alipiri to build Mumtaz Hotel, as it is hurting the sentiments of devotees.

The move came in the first meeting presided over by Chairman BR Naidu at the Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala. Several key decisions, including cancelling controversial resolutions passed by the boards under the previous YSRCP government, were made by the newly constituted TTD governing council.

‘May hurt sentiments of Hindus’

Upset over the allotment of land for the proposed hotel, TTD chairman Naidu urged the Andhra Pradesh government to return the land.



“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with a vision to develop the most happening place ‘Devlok’ near SV Zoo Park in Tirupati, allotted 20 acres of land to the Tourism Department in his previous stint before 2019. But now, there are plans to construct a five-star hotel named ‘Mumtaz’. As the said place is adjacent to the Tirumala Hills, such activities might hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Hence, the government will be urged to give that land to the TTD,” the TTD chairman was quoted as saying by a section of media.

About the hotel project

Passed in 2021 by then YSRCP-led Andhra Pradesh government, a government order (GO) proposed a large-scale luxury tourism project to be developed through incentives under the state government’s 2020-2025 Tourism Policy.

The plan was aimed at giving a boost to tourism and local employment in Tirupati. As per the order, the developer, i.e. Mumtaz Hotels Ltd which is a subsidiary of The Oberoi Group, would receive subsidies and tax benefits, for which the government facilitated permissions to make the project more viable.

It was also proposed that the project would feature 100 luxury villas on 20-acre land with an initial investment of Rs 250 crore.

Having an employment potential of about 1,500 jobs, the project was to feature multi-cuisine, fine-dining restaurants, conference and banquet facilities with other amenities such as a coffee shop, bar and lounge, spa and fitness centre, and a swimming pool.

Tax benefits, power subsidy

The order proposed that the land would be leased for 90 years. The lease cost would start at 1 per cent of the land’s official value per year, with a 5 per cent increase every three years. The order also provided benefits such as no extra charge for converting land for commercial use and the developer would get full reimbursement of stamp duty fees paid when leasing land.



It was also proposed that the project would receive a 100 per cent refund of the net State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) it generates for five years or until the project recouped its investment, whichever happened first.

There was also an electricity subsidy provided for five years with only Rs 2 per unit charge for up to 18.25 lakh units per year. The project itself would be recognised as an industrial entity, which would likely get it further benefits.

Notably, the proposed luxury hotel project has come under scrutiny in the past as well. Many religious groups and individuals in Andhra Pradesh have flagged concerns, saying a project such as this would hurt religious sentiments and the sanctity of the Seven Hills.

VRS proposed for non-Hindu employees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has identified non-Hindus working in the Tirupati temple and will ask them to take voluntary retirement, failing which they will be shifted to other Andhra Pradesh government departments.

"We will request non-Hindus staff to take VRS or transfer," TTD chairman Naidu told the media, a day after the TTD Board passed a unanimous resolution to this effect.

Naidu, who recently became the TTD chairman, said he wanted to meet the non-Hindus personally. “I would request them to take VRS. If they are not interested, we will transfer or maybe grant deputation to other government departments like revenue, municipality or any corporation,” he said.

Using AI to lessen darshan time

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board also decided to employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) to lessen the time needed to have darshan at the famous Lord Venkateswara shrine.

The board has discussed the issue of slashing waiting time for darshan, from about 30 hours to 2-3 hours, using AI and other advanced technologies.

Naidu said one suggestion was that intending devotees must submit their photographs prior to their visit to get a specific ‘darshan’ time.



No political statements at shrine

In another key decision, TTD has decided to bar people from making political statements in Tirumala and to take action against those who violate this.

It resolved not to allow “political statements in Tirumala” and to “take legal action if needed” against those who make such statements and who propagate them, the release added.

No quota for tourism corporations

The board has decided to merge Sri Venkateswara Aalayala Nirmanam Trust (SRIVANI) with TTD's account and discontinue the darshan quota given to tourism corporations of different states as complaints of irregularities abound over this quota.

The board has also decided to clear the debris that piled up in the dumping yard of Tirumala, within four months.

In a gesture to the local population, the TTD has decided to offer darshan to the people of Tirupati on the first Tuesday of every month.



‘Enhanced quality’ ghee for laddus

In a bid to ensure the quality of Tirupati laddus that have gone through a controversy recently, the board has decided to use ghee of 'enhanced quality' in making the laddus.

A decision will be taken in the next board meeting to move the TTD's deposits from private banks to nationalised banks taking safety into consideration, the statement added.

Following an expert committee meeting, the board has decided to cancel the lease of Visakha Sarada Peetham mutt as it allegedly violated TTD rules.

(With agency inputs)