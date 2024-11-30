TTD bans political and hate speeches in Tirumala temple to protect sanctity

To protect the sanctity and spiritual tranquillity of the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirumala, the temple authorities have taken a decision to ban political and hate speeches within the temple precincts.

According to a release issued by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the spiritual atmosphere of the “sacred Tirumala divine temple, which always reverberates with Govinda Namas”, has been “disturbed” by some persons and political leaders who make "political and hate statements" before the media in front of the temple.

They take the darshan inside the temple and come out to address the media, said the release.

Further, the TTD warned that they will take legal action against people who violate this directive.

Also read: Tirupati laddu row: 'What is the furore all about? It looks political'

Laddu controversy

The Tirumala temple has been caught up in a political controversy as Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in September alleged that animal fat had been used while making Tirupati laddus during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime. This had created an uproar eventually leading to a SIT probe and the Supreme Court giving a direction for the probe to be supervised by a CBI director.

The YSR Congress Party had hit out at Naidu for making "heinous allegations" for the sake of political gain, even as the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has released a laboratory report to substantiate its claim.

Also read: Tirupati laddu row: AP govt appoints SIT to probe ghee adulteration allegations

TTD, which maintains 12 temples and their sub-shrines, and employs about 14,000 persons, is a conglomeration of temples, which falls under the First Schedule 2 of the Act 30 of 1987. The Board of Trustees is constituted by members appointed by the government.

SIT begins probe

Meanwhile, a five-memberSpecial Investigation Team (SIT) has begun its probe into the allegations of the use of adulterated ghee to make laddu prasad for the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. After the SC directive, the CBI earlier this month formed a committee with five officials – two from the central agency, two from Andhra Pradesh Police and one from FSSAI.

SIT has set up an office in Tirupati and has started functioning.

The probe will be based on the FIR that the state government has registered on the temple laddu issue in Tirupati East police station.