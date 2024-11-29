SIT initiates probe into Tirupati laddu adulteration allegations

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 29 (PTI) The five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun its probe into the allegations of using adulterated ghee to make laddu prasad of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills during the previous YSRCP regime, a senior official of Andhra Pradesh police said on Friday.

Following the Supreme Court's direction on constituting an independent SIT to conduct an investigation into allegations of use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus, the CBI earlier this month formed a committee with five officials - two from the central agency, two from Andhra Pradesh Police and one from FSSAI.

"The probe has commenced," Sarvashresth Tripathi, a senior IPS officer of AP and a member of the SIT told PTI, without divulging any details.

Sources close to the development said the SIT has set up an office here and started functioning.

As part of the investigation, the SIT verified the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) records pertaining to ghee procurement during the previous regime and the process of accepting the quality and receiving the commodity, they said.

A senior police official had earlier said the SIT’s probe will be based on the FIR that the state government registered on the issue in Tirupati East police station.

In its October 4 order, the Supreme Court after hearing the petitions by BJP leader Subramaniya Swamy and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy, among others, said the probe into the allegation of using animal fat in making laddu ( sacred offering at Tirumala temple) by the SIT will be supervised by the CBI Director.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in September claimed that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.

Reacting to Naidu's allegations, the YSR Congress Party accused him of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains, while the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state circulated a laboratory report to back its claim. PTI

