Another major leader among 7 Maoists killed in Andhra encounter

A day after six Maoists, including top Naxalite commander Madvi Hidma, were shot dead at Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh, seven more, including three women, died in another exchange of fire in the same area on Wednesday (November 19).

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada, Mahesh Chandra Laddha, ADGP, Intelligence Unit, said, "In continuation of Tuesday's operation, seven Maoists have died so far (on Wednesday), according to information received from the field."

Laddha noted that the operation took place about 7 km away from the site of the initial exchange of fire on November 18.

According to the senior officer, the Maoists were killed around 7 am on Wednesday at Maredumilli in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. Even as the identification process was underway, Laddha said one of them had been identified as Meturi Jokha Rao alias Tech Shankar.

AOB in-charge killed

Based on preliminary information, Shankar, a native of Srikakulam, was in charge (CCM) for Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) and had specialised in technical operations such as arms manufacturing and communications.

According to Laddha, Shankar had been in the Maoist movement for about 20 years, and continuous security operations had compelled him to keep relocating. Laddha also noted that Shankar had probably come to the southern state to revive the movement.

Madvi Hidma's death

On Tuesday, six Maoists, including Hidma, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forested area of Maredumilli.

Chhattisgarh Police described Hidma's death as the "final nail in the coffin" of the insurgency. Hidma is believed to have masterminded several attacks over the last two decades. He headed for years the Maoists' People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 1, the strongest military formation of the outfit in Dandakaranya, which spans parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and Maharashtra, apart from Chhattisgarh's Bastar, officials said.

(With agency inputs)