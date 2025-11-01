Chhattisgarh now symbol of prosperity, not Maoist violence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (November 1), said Chhattisgarh's journey in the last 25 years has been an inspiring one, as it has now emerged as a symbol of prosperity, security and stability although it was earlier identified with Maoist violence and backwardness.

He was in Chhattisgarh to lay foundation stones for several significant projects on the day of Chhattisgarh's 25th formation day. He inaugurated new Legislative Assembly building in Nava Raipur-Atal Nagar and unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the premises new Assembly.

He said this day marks the beginning of a larger goal, adding that by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, Chhattisgarh will play a crucial role in achieving the vision of a developed India. He inaugurated the newly built state assembly and credited the persistence of the Chhattisgarh people for the transformation that the state is witnessing today.

New assembly building in Nava Raipur

After inaugurating the Assembly building in Nava Raipur-Atal Nagar, Modi said every thought emerging from the Assembly should reflect the spirit of public service, a commitment to development, and confidence in taking India to greater heights.

He noted that a legislative assembly is not merely a place for framing laws but a vibrant centre for shaping the state's destiny. He said everyone must ensure that each idea emanating from the Assembly reflects the spirit of public service, the resolve for development, and the belief in taking India to new heights.

"The true significance of the new assembly building's inauguration lies in our collective resolve to perform our duties with sincerity and uphold the spirit of democracy," he said.

Path of development

"We have to build an India and lay the foundation of a Chhattisgarh that can move forward on the path of development while staying rooted to its heritage," he said. 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (Citizen is God) is the mantra of our good governance, he added.

He said laws should be made at the Assembly that accelerate reforms, make people's lives easier and eliminate unnecessary government interference from their lives. "There should be neither a lack of government presence nor unnecessary influence," he emphasised.

Maoist violence-free Chhattisgarh

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's success in combating terrorism and left-wing extremism, saying, "India has broken the backbone of terrorists. Now, Chhattisgarh too is moving towards becoming free of Maoist violence."

"In the past 25 years, Chhattisgarh has witnessed an inspiring journey, from being known for Naxal violence and backwardness to emerging as a symbol of prosperity, security, and stability. The wave of development and smiles has reached even the Naxal-affected areas," he said. He credited this transformation to the hard work of the people of Chhattisgarh and the visionary leadership of successive BJP governments.

Reiterating India’s democratic heritage, he said, “India is the mother of democracy. The sacred Sengol (sceptre) inspires Parliament, and the galleries of the new Parliament connect the world to the legacy of our democracy.”

He added that India is moving forward by taking heritage and development together, and this sentiment is evident in every policy and decision of the government.

(With agency inputs)