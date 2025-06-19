Sathya Sai Baba's 100th birth anniversary: Preparations underway in Puttaparthi

Authorities are gearing up for a grand celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th birth anniversary, which will be held on November 23. District Collector TS Chetan reviewed preparations on Wednesday (June 18) with Sathya Sai Trust members and officials.

Also read: TTD proposes renaming Tirupati airport to Sri Venkateswara International Airport

A review meeting was held at the Collectorate office and was attended by Superintendent of Police V Ratna, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, DRO Vijayasarathi, members of the Sri Sathya Sai Trust, and officials from various departments. Collector Chetan instructed the officials to organise the celebrations with grandeur.

Six helipads

Collector Chetan said VIPs and dignitaries from across the world may attend the event. He instructed officials to ensure smooth arrangements and fulfil their responsibilities efficiently. As VIPs are expected from different parts of the country, six helipads are to be readied.

Also read: Andhra vs Karnataka: Why Totapuri mango has sparked an inter-state feud

Chetan suggested that Puttaparthi town and the Chitravathi River should be beautified to reflect a spiritual ambiance. He instructed on proper traffic management, police security, transportation facilities, and uninterrupted power supply. He also reviewed the progress of ongoing projects.

Sathya Sai centres around the world

Rayalaseema districts are known for their spiritual centres, and Puttaparthi’s Prasanthi Nilayam stands prominent among them. According to representatives of the Sathya Sai organisation, there are about 1,200 Sathya Sai centres in 130 countries. Estimates suggest around six million devotees worship Sathya Sai Baba worldwide, while some claim the number ranges between 50 and 100 million.

Born on November 23, 1926, in Puttaparthi village to the farming couple Venkappa Raju and Easwaramma, Satyanarayana Raju (later Sathya Sai Baba) is believed to have caused musical instruments to play spontaneously at his birth — a story passed down as legend.

In 1940, he declared himself the reincarnation of Shirdi Sai Baba. He attained Mahasamadhi on April 23, 2011. During his lifetime, Sathya Sai Baba’s spiritual teachings gained a global following. Many top national leaders would visit as guests. Even after his passing, the trust has continued offering services through educational and medical institutions across India.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Andhra Pradesh)