TTD proposes renaming Tirupati airport to Sri Venkateswara International Airport

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has reportedly made a recommendation to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation that the Renigunta Airport in Tirupati be renamed as Sri Venkateswara International Airport.

The board, which met on June 7, made this formal proposal to the union ministry, and said the renaming would reflect the spiritual significance of Lord Venkateswara, the presiding deity of the Tirumala temple, according to media reports.

Also Read: Denied nod to hold protest, Chandrababu squats on airport floor for 6 hours

BR Naidu, chairman of the TTD, made this announcement during a press conference at Tirumala.

Naidu said the airport will be redesigned to include aesthetic elements inspired by the Tirumala temple that would create a spiritual ambience for pilgrims and other visitors.

He said this was in line with Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to enhance the region’s “global cultural and spiritual identity”. Naidu said the proposal is already under consideration by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).