PM Modi launches Rs 13,430 crore development projects in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 16) laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,430 crore in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

“As Chandrababu said, looking at this rapid pace, I can say that in 2047, when it will be 100 years of independence, India will be developed. I am confident that the 21st century is going to be the century of India. The 21st century is going to be the century of 1.4 billion Indians,” said Modi as quoted by ANI.

‘Google to set up country’s first AI hub in Andhra’

“Today, the world is witnessing the speed and scale of both India and Andhra Pradesh. Google is set to establish India's first Artificial Intelligence Hub in Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that multi-modal infrastructure is being rapidly developed across the country, adding that the government is focusing on connectivity, from villages to cities and from cities to ports.

“Today, from clean energy to total energy production, India is setting new records in every field,” added Modi.

What Google CEO told PM

The Prime Minister said that the Google CEO had told him that they will make the largest investment in Andhra Pradesh, adding that the AI hub will feature powerful AI infrastructure, data centre capacity, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network.

“A new international subsea gateway will be built. This will include several international subsea cables, which will reach Visakhapatnam on India's eastern coast,” he said.

“This project will establish Visakhapatnam as an AI and connectivity hub. It will serve not only India but the entire world. I extend special congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh for this and highly commend Chandrababu Naidu for his vision,” added the PM.

Major upgrade to transmission network

The projects include a major upgrade to the transmission network, a 765 kV double-circuit line connecting the Kurnool-III pooling station to Chilakaluripeta, which will increase capacity by approximately 6,000 MVA to support the transmission of large-scale renewable energy.

Industrial development is also targeted through the Orvakal Industrial Area (Kurnool) and the Kopparthy Industrial Area (Kadapa), envisioned as plug-and-play, multi-sector hubs, expected to attract around Rs 21,000 crore in investment and create roughly 100,000 jobs.

Transport projects

Transport projects include a six-lane greenfield highway from Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar (Rs 960 crore), widening of key road corridors such as Pileru-Kalur and NH-165 over-bridges, the Kanigiri bypass on NH-565, and improvements on NH-544DD.

The projects also include several railway works: the fourth line Kothavalasa–Vizianagaram, a rail flyover at Pendurti–Simhachalam North, and doubling of lines in the Kottavalasa–Boddavaram and Shimiliguda–Gorapur stretches.

Energy-sector initiatives include the 422 km natural gas pipeline (Srikakulam to Angul) built by GAIL (India) Limited (Rs 1,730 crore), a 60 TMTPA LPG bottling plant in Chittoor (Rs 200 crore), and an advanced night-vision factory in Krishna district (Rs 360 crore).