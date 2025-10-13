PM Modi seeks fresh momentum in India-Canada relations, meets Canadian FM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 13) told Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand that her visit would contribute to the ongoing efforts to infuse fresh momentum into the India–Canada bilateral partnership.

According to a government release, PM Modi recalled his visit to Canada in June this year for the G7 Summit, during which he held an extremely productive meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

PM Modi emphasises enhanced cooperation

“Prime Minister noted the significance of enhanced cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, technology, agriculture and people-to-people ties,” stated the release.

"I met with the Prime Minister @narendramodi this morning in New Delhi. In the continuity of the meeting between Prime Minister @MarkJCarney and Prime Minister Modi this summer at the G7 summit, Canada and India are strengthening their relations, while continuing their dialogue on law enforcement and security and developing their economic relations," stated Anand in a post on X.

‘Seeking to boost ties with India, China’

Earlier, the Canadian Foreign Minister had said that her country was trying to boost its ties with India and China. Her comments come at a time when Canada is in complicated trade talks with the Trump administration, which has escalated its tariff war with Beijing, with President Trump slapping a 100 per cent tariff on China.

As for improving bilateral ties with India, Anand remained hopeful, stating that the situation in 2023 was such that both countries had recalled their high commissioners, but two years later, the situation had improved, and she was all set to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“We were in a situation in 2023 where the high commissioners had been recalled and the diplomatic relationship was at a virtual standstill. Here we are in October of 2025, two years later, and we have high commissioners in place and I’m traveling to meet with Minister Jaishankar,” she said as quoted by Bloomberg News.

As for China, which has slapped hefty tariffs on Canadian canola, pork and seafood, Anand said that despite the differences, the two countries can collaborate on climate change and other areas of trade. “We have many Canadian businesses actively engaged in that market,” she added.

The backdrop

Talks between India and Canada over a limited trade deal collapsed in 2023, shortly before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on Canadian soil.

PM Modi strongly denied the allegation, but legal proceedings related to the case continue in both Canada and the United States, with activists claiming they still face threats.

Since then, under the leadership of Mark Carney, Canada has taken steps to rebuild diplomatic relations with India, reported Bloomberg News.

Both countries have appointed new ambassadors and created mechanisms for sharing intelligence, particularly to combat transnational crimes and strengthen bilateral cooperation.