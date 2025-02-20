Modi shares joke with Pawan Kalyan at Delhi swearing-in; what did he say?

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is mostly seen in a saffron robe or similar austere attire these days, was in for some banter from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 20) as they attended Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s swearing-in ceremony together.

The prime minister wanted to know whether Pawan had intentions to leave everything behind and go to the Himalayas, presumably to live as an ascetic.

At the ceremony, Modi greeted all NDA partners present. He held discussions with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, as well as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

However, his conversation with Pawan caught media attention because Modi spent quite a while talking and laughing with him, holding his hand. The Jana Sena chief was wearing a sandal-coloured dhoti, kurta and chadar.

Pawan’s pilgrimages

After the swearing-in ceremony, when Pawan addressed the media, journalists questioned him about the conversation. “The Prime Minister always jokes with me. Today, looking at my attire, he asked me if I was planning to leave everything behind and go to the Himalayas,” Pawan said.

So, what did Pawan reply? “I still have things to do. The Himalayas can wait,” he apparently replied.

Pawan recently went on a pilgrimage, visiting temples in South India and attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, where he took the holy dip at the Sangam.