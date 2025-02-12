Pawan Kalyan starts temple tour in Kerala, TN to 'preserve' Sanatana Dharma
Pawan Kalyan, who heads the Jana Sena Party, arrived in Kochi in Kerala from Hyderabad to visit prominent temples in the two states over the next three days
Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan is visiting Kerala on the first leg of a tour that will also take him to Tamil Nadu with a mission to "preserve" Hindu and Sanatana Dharma.
Kalyan, who heads the Jana Sena Party, arrived in Kochi in Kerala from Hyderabad on Wednesday to visit prominent temples in the two states over the next three days.
He will first visit the Sri Agastya Maharshi temple near Kochi.
Kerala, TN temples on agenda
According to his aides, he will also pray at the Anantha Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, the Madurai Meenakshi and the Thiruthani Subramanya Swamy temples, both in Tamil Nadu.
Kalyan is also set to visit the the Sri Parashuramaswamy temple, the Agastya Jeeva Samadhi, the Kumbeswara temple and the Swamimalai temple.
