Pawan Kalyan is also set to visit the the Sri Parashuramaswamy temple, the Agastya Jeeva Samadhi, the Kumbeswara temple and the Swamimalai temple in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Federal photo.

Pawan Kalyan starts temple tour in Kerala, TN to 'preserve' Sanatana Dharma

Pawan Kalyan, who heads the Jana Sena Party, arrived in Kochi in Kerala from Hyderabad to visit prominent temples in the two states over the next three days

12 Feb 2025 2:50 PM IST  (Updated:2025-02-12 09:21:22)

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan is visiting Kerala on the first leg of a tour that will also take him to Tamil Nadu with a mission to "preserve" Hindu and Sanatana Dharma.

Kalyan, who heads the Jana Sena Party, arrived in Kochi in Kerala from Hyderabad on Wednesday to visit prominent temples in the two states over the next three days.

He will first visit the Sri Agastya Maharshi temple near Kochi.

Kerala, TN temples on agenda

According to his aides, he will also pray at the Anantha Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, the Madurai Meenakshi and the Thiruthani Subramanya Swamy temples, both in Tamil Nadu.

Kalyan is also set to visit the the Sri Parashuramaswamy temple, the Agastya Jeeva Samadhi, the Kumbeswara temple and the Swamimalai temple.

Hindutva cause
He will also fulfil certain vows he had made during earlier visits, media reports said. Kalyan, who along with the Telugu Desam Party is an alliance partner of the BJP, has been raking up in a big way issues related to Hindu religion in recent times.
