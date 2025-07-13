Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

Veteran Telugu actor and politician Kota Srinivasa Rao died on Sunday (July 13) after battling prolonged illness, reports said. He was 83.

Born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu in Andhra Pradesh, Rao had an illustrious career in the tinsel town, and starred in over 750 films, playing a gamut of roles – from a character actor to the comic to the villain.

He made his debut with the Telugu movie Pranam Khareedu in 1978. He has nine state Nandi Awards to his credit and was felicitated with the Padma Shri in 2015 for his contribution to films.

Rao, who entered politics later in life, was a BJP MLA from the Vijayawada East constituency from 1999 to 2004. He, however, had a short stint in politics and returned to his film career in 2004.

Telugu film Suvarna Sundari, released in 2023, was reportedly his last work.