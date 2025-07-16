Chandrababu Naidu to inaugurate SRM University-AP Green Hydrogen Summit 2025

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Green Hydrogen Summit 2025 on Friday (July 18), at the SRM University-AP campus in Amaravati.

The two-day summit on Friday-Saturday is organised by SRM University-AP in association with the Andhra Pradesh government, IIT-Tirupati, IISER-Tirupati, the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd, and the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu.

The inauguration will also be attended by VK Saraswat, NITI Aayog member; Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Government of India; Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Minister for Energy, Government of Andhra Pradesh; K Vijayanand IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh, and P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor, SRM University-AP.

According to an SRM University press release, the summit will feature an inaugural address by Naidu, a keynote address by VK Saraswat on ‘Vision for Green Hydrogen in India’s Energy Landscape’, and sessions from various industry leaders and academicians, including D Narayana Rao, Executive Director-Research, SRM Group; Ashish Lele, Director, CSIR-NCL, Pune; R Vijay, Director-ARCI; RK Malhotra, President, Hydrogen Association of India, and Amit Saran, Chief Project Manager, Hydrogen Trainset, Ministry of railways; and Sujit Pillai of National Hydrogen Mission, MNRE.

Industry participation

Also participating in the summit are several leading industrialists engaged in hydrogen and renewable energies, such as Suzlon, Acme, NTPC, BPCL, KPI Green Hydrogen, and Yamuna Industries Ltd. And many others are actively participating in the summit.

The Green Hydrogen Summit - 2025 will focus on research and development, innovation, commercialisation, and alignment with the National Hydrogen Mission and discuss the policy framework and incentives to support hydrogen projects.

It will also explore innovations, challenges, and prospects in green hydrogen production, storage, and applications by assembling industry, academia, and research leaders to advance India's green hydrogen goals.