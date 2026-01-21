2 techies die of choking on food after consuming beer

Two software engineers from Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh have died after allegedly choking on food following abundant alcohol consumption, said a police official on Wednesday (January 21), according to police.

The deceased Mani Kumar (35) and Pushparaj (27) met four of their friends from the same village on January 17 and consumed beer for several hours.

The group purchased 19 beer cans and consumed them between 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, during which Kumar consumed around six beer cans while Pushparaj had nearly five, Rayachoti Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Mohan told PTI.

While returning home, Kumar collapsed and complained of breathing difficulty, following which friends rushed him to a hospital, where he died first, while Pushparaj died later around 10 pm, he said.

Samples sent for analysis

According to police, Kumar was already intoxicated before consuming beer, and preliminary investigation indicated overconsumption of alcohol and food getting stuck, leading to respiratory distress.

On January 18, Kumar's father Narasimha lodged a complaint stating the cause of death was not known. Meanwhile, police have registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The bodies were sent for postmortem, and samples from the used beer cans were sent for laboratory examination, which confirmed there were no impurities, said the DSP.

Blood and other samples of the deceased were also sent to the lab for further analysis, he added.

(With agency inputs)