Vegetarian passenger dies after 'eat around meat' advice on flight; family files lawsuit

An 85-year-old vegetarian passenger reportedly choked and died mid-flight aboard a Qatar Airways aircraft after being allegedly served a non-vegetarian meal despite having pre-ordered a vegetarian option.

Dr Asoka Jayaweera, a retired cardiologist from Southern California, was allegedly told to "eat around" the meat in the regular meal served to him, according to The Independent.

The alleged incident took place on a Qatar Airways flight from Los Angeles to Colombo on June 30, 2023.

Vegetarian meal not provided

Dr Jayaweera had specifically requested a vegetarian meal for the 15.5-hour journey and had pre-ordered it, but the cabin crew allegedly told him that there were no vegetarian options left

Instead, he was handed a non-vegetarian meal containing meat and advised to "eat around the meat". While attempting to do so, Jayaweera allegedly began choking and lost consciousness.

The cabin crew attempted to assist him and sought advice from MedAire’s remote medical consultants, but his condition deteriorated rapidly.

The flight was diverted to Edinburgh, Scotland, where Jayaweera was rushed to hospital. He later died on August 3, 2023 from aspiration pneumonia, a lung infection caused by inhaling food or liquid into the airways.

Wrongful death lawsuit

His son, Surya Jayaweera, has reportedly filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Qatar Airways, accusing the airline of negligence in both its meal service and medical response.

The lawsuit alleges that the airline failed to provide the pre-ordered vegetarian meal and did not take adequate action during the medical emergency.

It also claims the crew did not divert the aircraft to the nearest airport for emergency treatment.

According to the complaint, the family is seeking $128,821 in damages for negligence and wrongful death, the statutory minimum amount.

The lawsuit further states that both Qatar and the United States are parties to the Montreal Convention, under which Qatar Airways is subject to strict liability for personal injury or death resulting from an accident on an international flight.

Airline responds

Qatar Airways has reportedly expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and said it was fully cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

The airline reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety and said it was reviewing internal procedures to prevent such incidents in future.

The tragedy highlights the importance of airlines strictly adhering to the dietary requirements of passengers, especially for those with medical or religious restrictions, and underscores the need for robust medical emergency protocols on long-haul flights.