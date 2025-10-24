Andhra bus fire: What caused the accident? Driver speaks out, finally

What led to the horrific accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool late Friday morning? There were conflicting versions of how it happened, but now the driver has come forward with his version.

The Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler, with the blaze being triggered after the motorbike with its fuel cap open was dragged underneath the bus, leaving 20 people dead.

However, the driver told the police that the bike was lying on the road. Incidentally, reports ealrier said the biker too was killed in the accident.

"According to information given by one of the bus drivers, the bike was lying on the road. It may have been due to a separate accident or a self-fall,'' Kurnool SP Vikrant Patel said about the cause of the accident.

Investigation is on to ascertain this.

Bus had many violations

Most of the victims were charred beyond recognition, police said.

Also Read: Kurnool bus accident: Why this stretch of NH-44 is a death trap

Survivors recounted tense moments ahead of their miraculous escape, albeit with injuries, while the not-so-lucky ones perished in their sleep. Passengers broke the window glass to escape to safety. The ill-fated bus was carrying 44 passengers at the time of the accident.

Several passengers were fast asleep and died without even realizing what was happening when the vehicle caught fire around 3 am. The blaze completely gutted the sleeper bus, reducing it to a metal skeleton. According to officials, some of the materials used for making beds and curtains were flammable, which might have intensified the fire, causing it to spread quickly.

Vemuri Kaveri Travels owns the private bus. According to the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department, the bus bearing registration number DD01 N9490 was registered under Kaveri Travels on May 2, 2018, in Daman and Diu. Between January 27, 2024, and October 9, 2025, 16 traffic challans were issued in Telangana. These included nine instances of entering no-entry zones, as well as violations for speeding and dangerous driving. A total of Rs 23,120 in fines remains unpaid.

(With PTI inputs)