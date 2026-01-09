Amid leopard spotting, TTD places curbs for pilgrims on Tirumala footpath

A leopard sighted near the Srivari Mettu footpath of the Tirumala-Tirupati hills on Friday (January 9) triggered a temporary halt to pilgrims, and prompted heightened vigilance and fresh safety measures by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials.

Yet again, a leopard caused panic among pilgrims on the Tirumala Narakadaari footpath this morning. Pilgrims were stopped for a short while near the Srivari Mettu route as a precautionary measure.

In recent times, the movement of leopards along the Tirumala Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths has noticeably reduced. Even near the Alipiri bypass road, their presence appears to have declined. But the spotting today raised concerns again among pilgrims and TTD officials.

Leopard at 400th step

Pilgrims travelling on foot to Tirumala usually take either the Alipiri route or the Srivari Mettu path. On Friday morning, as devotees were walking along the Srivari Mettu route, they noticed a leopard moving around near the 400th step. Alarmed by the sight, the pilgrims immediately alerted the TTD vigilance and security personnel.

The staff swung into action. Pilgrims were not allowed to proceed on the footpath for over an hour as a safety measure.

TTD security personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation in the surrounding areas. Efforts are underway to determine the direction in which the animal moved by examining signs and tracks.

Advice for devotees

It may be recalled that in the past, a leopard attack on children along the Alipiri footpath had resulted in the death of a young girl, while another child had a narrow escape.

The TTD has tightened safety measures following the leopard sightings and incidents. Devotees have been advised not to walk alone and to move only in groups. In fact, they are being allowed to proceed only after at least 50 people gather together.

Restrictions have also been imposed on pilgrims carrying infants. Parents are not being permitted to take small children on the footpath after 2 pm.

The TTD broadcasting wing has also been continuously relaying these instructions to pilgrims.

TTD CVS Officer K V Murali Krishna gave an assurance that precautions are being taken to ensure pilgrims’ safety and urged devotees to strictly follow the guidelines.

This article was originally published in The Federal Andhra Pradesh.