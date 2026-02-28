21 killed as blast rips through fireworks factory in Kakinada

At least 21 people died after a blast ripped through a fireworks manufacturing unit on Saturday (February 28) in the Samarlakota mandal of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place at the “Suryashree Fire Works” fireworks manufacturing unit located near the Godavari canal in the limits of Vetlapalem village.

Casualties may rise, says minister

Confirming the incident, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha feared that casualties could rise and added that several people have been shifted to hospitals for treatment.

"So far, we have information that 18 people were killed and six critically injured. I am on my way to the spot," Anitha told reporters earlier in the day. (The toll has gone up since then)

Kakinada Government General Hospital superintendent said the hospital received seven patients with burns ranging from 90 to 100 per cent. He said they are under treatment.

Also Read: TN: 1 dead, 5 injured in Virudhunagar firecracker blast

According to local sources, around 2 pm, stored fireworks materials in the factory exploded. After the blast, thick smoke engulfed the entire area. The intensity of the blast was such that it could be heard up to about five kms away, and the bodies were flung into nearby paddy fields, said a police official.

Horrifying scenes played out amid lush green paddy fields as locals were seen shifting bodies in "barakalu", sheets made of fertiliser bags. Police have deployed drones to locate body parts that were flung into nearby fields.

Upon being informed about the incident, two fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Chief Minister reviews situation

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently on a tour of Vizianagaram district, expressed shock over the incident. He spoke to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police and directed them to intensify relief operations immediately.

Also Read: Odisha: Toll mounts to 11 in Puri firecracker blast

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured. Following the Chief Minister’s directions, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has already left for the accident site.

CM’s statement on X

“The explosion incident at the Banasancha manufacturing centre in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, has caused profound shock. It is heartbreaking that several lives were lost in this accident. I have spoken with senior officials regarding the incident,” stated Naidu in a post on X,

“I have instructed that immediate necessary assistance be provided to the affected individuals. We are monitoring the relief measures. We stand with the bereaved families,” he added.

Also Read: Toll rises to 9 in firecracker blast in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Senior district officials have reached the scene and are personally supervising the rescue efforts. An investigation has been initiated into the causes of the accident.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Andhra Pradesh)