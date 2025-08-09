Uttarkashi floods ground report: 11 injured jawans admitted to hospital

A sudden and powerful cloudburst in Dharali village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi triggered catastrophic flash floods that ravaged homes, hotels, and roads. Survivors, including Army personnel, were admitted to Uttarkashi district hospital and are receiving treatment. Rescue operations are underway amid challenging terrain, and so far, no casualties have been reported in this hospital.

“We were involved in rescue operations in Dharali village, then debris started falling and everyone ran away,” recounted one survivor to The Federal. Another, an Army porter, said: “I am a porter with the Indian Army. We were rescuing people, and water rushed in suddenly.”

Army and civilian survivors

Eight to 10 people were present at the site, and some of them were injured and admitted to the hospital. In total, 11 injured Army personnel are admitted to the district hospital. Eight received primary treatment and are now in stable condition. Injuries range from lacerations, abrasions, chest and body pain to fractures, head and chest injuries. Fortunately, no deaths have been recorded at this facility.

Medical response

Doctors said that patients with minor injuries are in mixed wards, while more serious cases are being monitored closely. "They are in stable condition and our team is monitoring them," the hospital staff assured.

Authorities have mobilised a formidable rescue response: over 225 Army personnel, including infantry and engineering teams, are actively clearing debris and conducting search and rescue operations. Helicopters — including Chinook, Mi‑17, and ALH — are on standby, bolstering evacuation capacity.

The flash floods, possibly exacerbated by a glacial lake outburst or landslide, struck on August 5, causing widespread destruction across Dharali. At least four people have died, with dozens more missing. Rescue teams continue to work amid immense challenges posed by debris layers reportedly high enough to engulf three-story buildings.

What happens next?

A National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) team is set to visit Uttarkashi for a thorough investigation into the causes — ranging from climate factors to regional ecological fragility — to inform future preparedness strategies.

Survivors of the Dharali cloudburst describe how rushing waters, debris, and trees trapped rescuers and civilians alike. Many remain injured, but stable — now under close watch as rescue efforts continue across the region.

