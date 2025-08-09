Uttarkashi-Gangotri highway damaged; BRO faces 10-day repair task

The recent cloudburst and subsequent flash floods have caused significant damage to the Uttarkashi-Gangotri highway (NH-34), with key stretches near Bhatwari, Gagnani, and Dharali being either washed away or completely blocked by landslides and debris.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is actively working to clear debris and restore connectivity; however, the rugged terrain is making this task challenging. An Army spokesperson has said that it might take at least 10 days to reconnect Uttarkashi to Dharali.

When the Federal Desh Team first visited the site, they found debris piled in several places and most of the roads were broken.

Beyond Muni Ki Reti town in Tehri Garhwal district, stones and soil had fallen from the hillside, burying almost half of the road under debris. There were cracks along the route, making further travel extremely dangerous. River Bhagirathi flowed below, and a moment’s carelessness could prove fatal.

Hard work of trailer drivers

One trailer driver, Suleman, said he had brought 8-10 machines from Dehradun. In several places, the road was so badly damaged that the machines had to be unloaded and pulled in manually. “We unloaded the machines from the trailer four times to clear debris and then moved the trailer forward,” he explained.

Bhatwari road destroyed

A major section of the road in Bhatwari has been destroyed. However, with the help of local workers and machinery, some stretches have been temporarily cleared, allowing small vehicles to pass. The route remains blocked for larger vehicles.(This article was originally published in The Federal Desh)