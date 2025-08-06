Uttarkashi cloudburst: Dhami rushes back to Uttarakhand; NDRF deploys cadaver dogs

A massive cloudburst triggered flash floods in the high-altitude village of Dharali in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday (August 5), with several houses being damaged or swept away in the raging waters. The local administration has said at least four people have died.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was on a visit to Andhra Pradesh, returned to Dehradun and held a meeting with senior officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre to review the situation. He directed relief and rescue operations to be carried out on a war footing. “Our priority as of now is to save lives,” Dhami said.

The flash floods at Dharali, on way to Gangotri, barrelled through homes, trees and cars, trapping 60-70 people and leaving at least four dead. Dharali is the main stopover on way to Gangotri, the origin of the Ganges, and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays.

The NDRF has decided to deploy its first-ever team of cadaver dogs to help locate those feared dead in the disaster.

