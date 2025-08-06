Uttarkashi cloudburst: Dhami rushes back to Uttarakhand; NDRF deploys cadaver dogs
Flash floods at Dharali, the main stopover on way to Gangotri, barrel through homes, trees and cars, trapping 60-70 people and leaving at least four dead
A massive cloudburst triggered flash floods in the high-altitude village of Dharali in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday (August 5), with several houses being damaged or swept away in the raging waters. The local administration has said at least four people have died.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was on a visit to Andhra Pradesh, returned to Dehradun and held a meeting with senior officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre to review the situation. He directed relief and rescue operations to be carried out on a war footing. “Our priority as of now is to save lives,” Dhami said.
The flash floods at Dharali, on way to Gangotri, barrelled through homes, trees and cars, trapping 60-70 people and leaving at least four dead. Dharali is the main stopover on way to Gangotri, the origin of the Ganges, and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays.
The NDRF has decided to deploy its first-ever team of cadaver dogs to help locate those feared dead in the disaster.
Follow more LIVE updates below:
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2025 7:31 AM IST
Weather hampers search and rescue operations
Landslides have blocked 163 roads, including five national highways, seven state highways and two border roads across Uttarakhand, further impeding rescue and preventing personnel from getting to the far-flung area, about 140 km from the state capital Dehradun and usually a five-hour drive.
An army team from the nearest location of Harsil was immediately rushed to the spot to launch rescue operations but teams from other places found it difficult to reach due to bad weather and disrupted roads, Suman said.
A 16-member Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team reached Dharali from its 12th battalion stationed at Matli in Uttarakhand while another unit of the same strength was also asked to rush to the disaster site, officials said.
- 6 Aug 2025 7:28 AM IST
Many feared missing; market, homestays washed away
At least half of Dharali village has been buried under the fast-flowing mudslide of slush, rubble and water, officials said as rescue personnel battled the elements in the ecologically fragile heights to contain the damage.
Contiguous buildings, including three and four-storey houses, fell like a pack of cards as the surging waters washed over them.
Dharali was not the only hit. The raging waters flowed down two different sides of the same hill, one towards Dharali and the other towards the village of Sukki, said state Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.
There was no official confirmation on the number of people who went missing after the flash flood but it is likely to be high as the sudden rush of floodwaters gave people no time to run towards safety.
Uttarakhand Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu said 40 to 50 buildings are damaged. He added that helicopters could not be pressed into service either because of bad weather.
As darkness fell, announcements were made asking people to move to safer ground.
Locals said a large portion of the Dharali market was washed away.
Rajesh Panwar, an eyewitness, told news agency PTI that about 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.