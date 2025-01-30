Uttarakhand UCC: Live-in registration must, or couples, landlords face penalty

Live-in couples in Uttarakhand must now register their relationship within 30 days of receiving a government notification or face up to six months' imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 25,000 if they fail to do so.

Not only that, landlords must verify their tenants' live-in registration certificates before finalising their rental agreements. Neglecting this can result in fines of up to Rs 20,000.

UCC rules

These rules have come into effect along with the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, the first to do so among all Indian states.

The UCC mandates the registration of live-in relationships within 30 days of its notification. Couples failing to comply may face penalties, including imprisonment for up to six months or fines of up to Rs 25,000.

The UCC also bans polygamy and sets the legal marriage age at 21 for both genders.

Landlords must obtain certificate

The rule further mandates that landlords must obtain a copy of the live-in relationship certificate or provisional certificate before finalising a rental agreement. This document will be an essential part of the agreement, as outlined in Clause (b). Failure to comply may result in penalties imposed by the registrar, as per state government notifications.

Live-in couples in Uttarakhand must pay a Rs 500 registration fee, with an additional Rs 1,000 penalty if they fail to register within a month of entering the relationship.

Online portal

The state government has introduced an online portal to facilitate the registration of marriages, divorces, live-in relationships, and wills. This initiative aims to streamline processes and ensure legal compliance.

Arguments for and against

Critics argue that mandating the registration of live-in relationships infringes on personal freedoms and privacy. They express concerns about the potential misuse of personal information and increased governmental intrusion into private lives.

Despite the controversy, the Uttarakhand government maintains that the UCC promotes equality and uniformity across communities. The code's implementation is seen as a huge step towards standardising personal laws in India.