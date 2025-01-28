The Federal
x

Watch | Will Uttarakhand UCC be challenged in court?

The Uttarakhand government has implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), making it the first state in India to do so. However, concerns regarding potential infringement of personal freedom and privacy are being raised. I

Neelu Vyas
28 Jan 2025 9:11 PM IST


uccUniform Civil Code (UCC)UttarakhandBJPlive inMarriageMarriageDivorce
Neelu Vyas
About the AuthorNeelu Vyas
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X