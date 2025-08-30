Uttarakhand landslides: Death toll rises to 6; 11 still missing as IMD predicts more rain

The death toll in rain-ravaged Uttarakhand has risen to six, while 11 are still missing, after a series of cloudbursts wreaked havoc early Friday (August 29). According to officials, heavy downpour triggered landslides that damaged houses and left people buried under rubble.

Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar districts bore the brunt of the natural calamity, which came close on the heels of the Tharali disaster on August 23.

Uttarakhand has been hit hard by natural calamities this monsoon season.

Before the tragedy in Tharali, Chamoli, Uttarakhand had already witnessed devastation on August 5 when a flash flood in the Kheer Ganga River swept through Uttarkashi district, razing nearly half of Dharali — a key stopover on the Gangotri route dotted with hotels and home stays.

The neighbouring Harsil area, where an Army camp bore the brunt of the flood, was also hit, leaving residents barely any time to flee to safety.

Landslides wreak havoc in several districts

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) said excess overnight rainfall damaged nearly half a dozen houses in Pausari gram panchayat in Kapkot area of Bageshwar district, killing two people and leaving three missing and one injured.

Two bodies have been found, one injured person has been rescued in Begeshwar, while three others are still missing, the USDMA said. The deceased were identified as Basanti Devi and Bachuli Devi.

The injured was Basanti Devi's son, Pawan, while her husband, Ramesh Chandra Joshi, is among the three missing. The other two missing are Girish and Puran Joshi, all residents of Pausari.

A house and a cowshed were buried under the landslide debris in Mopata village of Chamoli district, killing a couple and leaving another injured, Abhishek Tripathi, Chief Development Officer, said.

The deceased couple was identified as 62-year-old Tara Singh and his 60-year-old wife Kamla Devi, the USDMA said. Twenty-five livestock are also reported to be missing in Chamoli, it said.

More than half a dozen villages of Basukedaar in Rudraprayag district were also heavily damaged, the officials said.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said a woman identified as Sarita Devi died in a house collapse at Jakholi in Rudraprayag. He said three cloudbursts occurred in the district.