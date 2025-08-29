Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Chamoli, Rudraprayag; several missing, stranded

Cloudbursts hit the Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts of Uttarakhand early on Friday (August 29), triggering landslides that left several people injured and missing, officials said.

A house and a cowshed were buried under landslide debris in Mopata village of Chamoli district, trapping a couple, Chamoli's District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

Another couple was pulled out of the debris in an injured condition, he said.

Incessant rain, landslides

Incessant rain and landslides in the Basukedaar area of Rudraprayag district have caused heavy damage in more than half a dozen villages, officials said.

In Dungar village of Chenagadh, some people are missing in the landslide debris and floods. The same situation has been reported in Jaula-Bhadeth village, where some people are reported missing in the floods.

A house has been damaged in Syur village of the same area while a car parked on the road has been swept away by the debris. There is a flood in the ravines on both sides of Badeth, Bagaddhar, and Taljamani villages.