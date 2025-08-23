Cloudburst in Chamoli leaves one missing; one feared buried under debris

A cloudburst struck Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Friday (August 22) night, causing debris to sweep through homes and buildings.

The cloudburst caused massive destruction, leaving one girl trapped and one person missing amid debris.

Rescue teams and SDRF are carrying out relief operations as roads remain blocked.

Also Read: How climate change, tourism, and human greed push Uttarkashi towards disaster

Residential areas affected

Residential areas, including the official residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), shops, and vehicles, were buried under debris.

Heavy rainfall in Tharali town caused drains to overflow, depositing debris in several houses and markets.

The Tharali market, Kotdeep, and the tehsil complex were among the worst-hit. Debris inundated homes, the SDM’s residence, and several public buildings.

Several vehicles parked at the tehsil complex were buried under the debris, while floodwater turned streets into makeshift ponds.

One missing, one feared buried

In the nearby Sagwara village, a girl was reported to be buried under the debris inside a building, causing panic in the area.

Locals have rushed out of their homes and rescue operations are underway, officials said.

Shops in Chepdaon market were also damaged, and one person was reported missing, further worsening the crisis.

A video circulating on social media shows people walking through their homes, which are covered in debris and knee-deep water.

Also Read: Uttarkashi: Many still missing as rain hampers rescue operation

Roads blocked

The Tharali-Gwaldam road and the Tharali-Sagwara road have been blocked due to the debris and heavy rainfall, affecting traffic movement.

Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash said there was heavy damage to structures in Tharali and the surrounding areas. He said SDRF and police teams were deployed Friday night but were delayed as a major road remained impassable.

Relief camps are being set up, while the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working near Ming Khedere to clear debris and restore connectivity. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been dispatched from Gauchar to the site

The district administration has ordered all schools and anganwadi centres in Tharali tehsil to remain closed on Saturday (August 23) 2025.

Also Read: Uttarkashi cloudburst: Are policy failures fuelling Himalayan disasters? | Anoop Nautiyal interview

Rescue operations underway

The Tharali police are inspecting the affected areas and ensuring that villagers are safely transported to secure locations. Chamoli SP Shri Sarvesh Panwar is personally monitoring the situation at the incident site and overseeing relief operations.

"Due to heavy rainfall last night in the Tharali police station area, public life was affected. Considering the severity of the situation, the Tharali police showed promptness during the night, alerting local people and evacuating them from their homes to safer locations," Chamoli police said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief over the destruction and said he is closely monitoring the situation.

"Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he wrote in a post on X.