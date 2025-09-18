10 missing after landslide, flooding in Uttarakhand's Chamoli villages

Ten people are missing after a landslide flattened houses in a village and a river flooded another following heavy rain on Thursday (September 18) in Chamoli district's Nandanagar, which is already reeling from land subsidence.

Eight people, including four members of a family, are missing in Kuntari village, where the landslide hit about half a dozen houses. The other two are from Dhurma village, where the raging waters of the Moksha river damaged multiple buildings, Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Sandeep Tiwari said.

Rescue operations are underway, with a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team deployed at the site. Two individuals have been pulled out from the rubble, and additional medical support — including three ambulances — are being dispatched to the area.

Seven people were inside the houses when the landslide struck and two of them were rescued alive. The remaining five are missing. Incidentally, land subsidence (sudden sinking of the earth's surface) hit parts of Nanda Nagar in August, with cracks appearing in the walls of many houses. Their residents were shifted to safe locations.

Missing people's names

According to a list issued by the district disaster management office, those missing have been identified as Kunwar Singh (42), his wife Kanta Devi (38) and their two sons Vikas and Vishal (both aged 10), Narendra Singh (40), Jagdamba Prasad (70) and his wife Bhaga Devi (65), and Deveshwari Devi (65).

Adverse weather continues to hinder rescue efforts, with the meteorological department forecasting further heavy rainfall in Chamoli.

Red alert

The situation echoes a similar tragedy just four days earlier in Dehradun, where a cloudburst claimed at least 13 lives, destroyed roads, and damaged homes and shops. The collapse of two major bridges severed key routes connecting the city to surrounding areas.

The Uttarakhand government has issued a red alert for Dehradun, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar, warning of extreme rainfall, potential landslides, and the collapse of infrastructure till September 20. Across the state, 15 people are still missing and 900 others stranded.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Sad news of damage to nearby homes due to heavy rainfall in the Nandanagar Ghat area of Chamoli district has been received. Teams from the local administration, @uksdrf, and police immediately reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations." "I am in constant touch with the administration and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for everyone's safety," he said.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Himachal Pradesh too has been hit by flash floods and landslides this week, resulting in three fatalities.