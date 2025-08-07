From the spot: Photos from Uttarkashi flash floods rescue operations
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said in Delhi that a total of 307 pilgrims were evacuated by its personnel from Gangotri to Mukhwa.
A team of 69 NDRF rescuers, two cadaver dogs, and veterinarians joined rescue operations in the flood-ravaged Dharali village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday (August 7) to look for survivors, a senior officer of the federal contingency force said.
Earlier, 70 people, including tourists who were stranded at various places in Uttarkashi district, were rescued. Some of them have been shifted to Matli by helicopter, according to the officials.
While there was no official word on how many people were missing, locals claimed hundreds could be buried under the debris.
Here are maps of the areas affected, and photos from the rescue operations that are underway in Dharali.